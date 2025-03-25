Emma-Jean Thackray – “Maybe Nowhere”

Emma-Jean Thackray is a British jazz-rock producer, composer, and multi-instrumentalist whose new album Weirdo is coming out in April. Tragically, the album came to fruition after Thackray's partner suddenly passed away; she explores that grief a bit on today's new single "Maybe Nowhere," though it doesn't feel like a typical grief song.

"Maybe Nowhere" is undeniably groovy, Thackery's bold vocals layered with thick, complex basslines. She explains in a press release:

After losing my partner I didn’t want to be here anymore, but hiding these feelings and thinking you’re a burden is what makes them even more dangerous. You need a place to explore these feelings and for me that’s music - my safe space. This song is a diary of when those feelings for me were at their worst, and the cavernous ending is wondering what it sounds like to die. Making this song, this album, is why it’s a wondering and not a reality; it saved my life.

Watch the video for "Maybe Nowhere" below.

Weirdo is out 5/25 via Brownswood/Parlophone/East West.