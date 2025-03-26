Early Beatles Demo Discovered In Vancouver Record Shop

An early Beatles demo has been discovered in a Vancouver record shop. Last week, Rob Frith threw on a tape labelled "Beatles 60s demos" at Neptoon Records, figuring it was a bootleg. After posting a video of it to social media, he discovered it was a rare, direct copy of an early audition recording.

The recording comes from the Beatles' audition tape at Decca Studios in London, on Jan. 1, 1962, while they were still looking for a label to sign with. In the late ’70s, it was made available as a bootleg album.

"The way that's wound on the tape, you can see that it separates the tracks … it's not a fast copy or a bootleg," Frith told CBC News about his copy. Watch his clip of it below.