Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Early Beatles Demo Discovered In Vancouver Record Shop

8:30 PM EDT on March 25, 2025

British pop group The Beatles on the roof of the Sahara Hotel in Las Vegas during their tour of America, 20 August, 1964. (Photo by William Lovelace/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

| William Lovelace/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

An early Beatles demo has been discovered in a Vancouver record shop. Last week, Rob Frith threw on a tape labelled "Beatles 60s demos" at Neptoon Records, figuring it was a bootleg. After posting a video of it to social media, he discovered it was a rare, direct copy of an early audition recording.

The recording comes from the Beatles' audition tape at Decca Studios in London, on Jan. 1, 1962, while they were still looking for a label to sign with. In the late ’70s, it was made available as a bootleg album.

"The way that's wound on the tape, you can see that it separates the tracks … it's not a fast copy or a bootleg," Frith told CBC News about his copy. Watch his clip of it below.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Bob Weir Dead At 78

January 10, 2026
News

Jenny Lewis Married Her Dog For Her 50th Birthday

January 10, 2026
News

DHS Responds To Billie Eilish Calling ICE A “Terrorist Group”

January 10, 2026
News

Washington National Opera Leaving Kennedy Center After 55 Years

January 10, 2026
News

Neil Young Addresses Minneapolis ICE Shooting In Op-Eds: “Wake Up People!”

January 10, 2026
News

Miguel Plays Fallon, Loves Show Me The Body

January 9, 2026