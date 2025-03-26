FKA twigs Cancels North American Shows Due To Visa Problems

FKA twigs recently kicked off her Eusexua tour in Paris. She was getting ready to bring it to North America, but today several of those shows have been canceled due to visa problems.

The singer was slated to perform at Chicago's Salt Shed tomorrow (March 26) and Thursday (March 27). Those have been postponed to June 24 and 25, while the New York shows originally scheduled for April 3 and 4 will now be happening on April 23 and 24. Next week's Toronto show has also been postponed with a new date to be announced soon.

"Today I was informed that production did not fill out the correct paperwork in a timely manner for us to have our visas to come to the USA and perform," twigs said. "So that means by no choice of my own I will have to pull out of my New York, Chicago, and Toronto shows."

She continued, "For those of you who are wondering why I have to pull out of Toronto because it's not part of the United States, it's because of routing and just the complex beast that touring is. I don't take this lightly. I'm completely devastated, to be honest with you. Completely heartbroken. All I want to do is be there with you and bring Eusexua to you. I’m looking into how and why this happened and I’m making sure I have the support to correct this.”

Twigs has not staged proper concerts in the US since 2019, though she has performed at some brief private gigs, including at the Met Gala last year and Brooklyn’s Market Hotel in January. She assured fans that she'll be rescheduling the shows and that information will be coming on that "very shortly," and in fact the Chicago shows already have new dates: June 24 and 25. It’s unclear if the visa issues will also impact twigs’ appearances at Axe Ceremonia in Mexico City and Coachella in Indio next month.

Earlier this month, the band U.K. Subs were denied entry to the US after an 11-hour flight and were told they had an incorrect visa.

Watch FKA twigs' message, and her new "Childlike Things" video featuring North West, below.