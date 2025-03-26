Watch Momma Make Their Proper Late-Night Debut On Kimmel

Back in 2023, the ascendant Brooklyn indie rockers Momma did a remote, web-only performance for Stephen Colbert's Late Show, and it was a cool thing. When a younger DIY band gets a shot like that, it must feel good. But there's doing something like that, and then there's actually being on TV. Last night, Momma were the musical guests on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and they made that leap.

Next month, Momma will release their sophomore album Welcome To My Blue Sky, and it's shaping up to be something really special. On Kimmel, They played the LP's lead single "I Want You (Fever)," and they sounded awesome. Etta Friedman and Allegra Weingarten looked more like rock stars than the people who played "Rockstar" in that remote Colbert appearance, and their harmonies recalled the '90s days when you might stay up late to see Belly or Veruca Salt on Conan. I really liked the fuzz all over their voices on the "ahhh-oooh-whoa" part. Watch it below.

Welcome To My Blue Sky is out 4/4 on Polyvinyl.