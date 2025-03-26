Lady Gaga Announces Mayhem Ball Tour, Gets Sued By Surfboard Company

A few weeks ago, Lady Gaga released her very good new album Mayhem. There's been talk of a tour behind that LP for a while. Gaga was already set to headline this year's Coachella, and she's also getting ready to play previously-announced gigs in Mexico, Brazil, and Singapore. Today, Gaga announces her full Mayhem Ball tour of North America and Europe. It's her first headlining run since 2022's Chromatica Ball tour, and it'll take her to smaller venues than that one.

On the Chromatica Ball tour, Lady Gaga played baseball stadiums and venues of that size. For the Mayhem Ball tour, she's mostly hitting arenas, which count as intimate venues when you're a star on Gaga's level. The trek kicks off at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena in July, and it'll stop in most of its cities for multiple-night stands. In a press release, Gaga says, "This is my first arena tour since 2018. There’s something electric about a stadium, and I love every moment of those shows. But with the Mayhem Ball, I wanted to create a different kind of experience -- something more intimate -- closer, more connected -- that lends itself to the live theatrical art I love to create." Check out the dates, including the ones before proper beginning of the Mayhem Ball tour, below.

TOUR DATES:

4/11 - Indio, CA @ Coachella

4/18 - Indio, CA @ Coachella

4/26-27 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Estadio GNP Seguros

5/03 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @ Copacabana Beach

5/18-19 - Singapore @ National Stadium

5/21 - Singapore @ National Stadium

5/24 - Singapore @ National Stadium

7/16 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

7/18 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

8/06-07 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

8/22-23 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

8/26 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

8/31 - 9/01 - Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

9/10-11 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

9/15 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

9/17 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

9/29-30 - London, UK @ O2 Arena

10/02 - London, UK @ O2 Arena

10/07 - Manchester, UK @ Co-Op Live

10/12-13 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena

10/19-20 - Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum

10/28-29 - Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi

11/04-05 - Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena

11/09 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

11/11 - Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis Arena

11/13-14 - Lyon, France @ LDLC Arena

11/17-18 - Paris, France @ Accor Arena

11/20 - Paris, France @ Accor Arena

Presale for the Mayhem Ball tour begins 3/31. General tickets go on sale 4/3 at 12PM local, through the Live Nation website. But how is the merch going to look at these shows? That's the real question. TMZ reports that the surfing brand Lost International, which has apparently owned the Mayhem Surfboards trademark since 2015, is suing Gaga for trademark infringement. The company notes that Gaga is using a Mayhem logo that looks a lot like theirs, and they want to block her use of that logo, as well as damages, including any profit from that merch.

Those do look pretty similar. But here's something funny: Lady Gaga's Mayhem logo doesn't really look anything like the logo of the Norwegian black metal band Mayhem. But the Mayhem Surfboards logo does look a bit like the black metal Mayhem logo, just without the upside-down crosses. In any case, the surviving members of the metal band Mayhem recently did a New York Times interview about their 40th anniversary, and they didn't mention Lady Gaga.

Also, Lady Gaga did a recent Stereogum interview! Crazy, right? We might not get another one after putting this surfboard lawsuit thing in her tour announcement, so enjoy it while you can. Read our feature here.