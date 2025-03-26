Career Woman Announce Debut Album Lighthouse: Hear “Piano Song”

Melody Caudill was a Los Angeles teenager when she started her indie-pop project Career Woman; their debut EP Grapevine came out when she was 19. That band name is probably slightly less ironic now that she's old enough to buy brew. Career Woman are now based in Santa Cruz, since that's where Caudill went to college, and she's turned the project into a full four-piece band. Later this year, they'll release their full-length debut Lighthouse, and its lead single drops today.

Lighthouse kicks off with lead single "Piano Song." The title is a little misleading. As far as I can tell, there is zero piano on this thing -- though, to be fair, it is a song. It's a good song, too -- a muscular alt-pop twinkle about going out and partying even when you're not totally sure if you're OK. Caudill says, "It's about not taking things too seriously and letting myself have fun, recovering from a deeply shy and introverted teenhood and diving into a social, fast-paced young-adulthood." Below, check out the Rocio Salvatierra-directed "Piano Song" video and the Lighthouse tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Piano Song"

02 "Remembering Things About You And Me"

03 "Can You Tell Me?"

04 "Boyfriends" (feat. Pacing)

05 "Mel’s Drive In"

06 "Nosebleed"

07 "Impossible"

08 "Hit And Run"

09 "The Sea"

10 "They Told Me To Say Nothing

11 "The Man"

Lighthouse is out 6/6 on Lauren Records.