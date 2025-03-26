Ride’s Steve Queralt Announces Debut Solo Album Swallow: Hear “Lonely Town” (Feat. Emma Anderson)

Ride's Steve Queralt is taking a stab at this solo thing. The bassist for the shoegaze legends will release his debut solo album, Swallow, in June. It's billed as a blend of the dreamy epics of M83 and Sigur Rós plus the heady electronics of Boards Of Canada. Several tracks feature vocals from Queralt's fellow shoegazers Emma Anderson of Lush and Verity Susman of Electrelane, including the Anderson-featuring lead single "Lonely Town."

Queralt has this to say about the track:

I'd been going through another Joy Division stage and so the rhythm and tempo were the starting point and, once they were in place, the bass part followed naturally," explains Steve. "Emma follows the synth melody for the chorus, but it's the bridge part that does it for me. Just after we finished it, Emma came up with more vocal parts which were too good to miss out on, so back to the studio we went.

According to Anderson, the lyrics are about "revisiting a familiar place and having your memories jogged and remembering things how they were in reality and not how you thought you remembered them." Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Mission Creep"

02 "Lonely Town" (Feat. Emma Anderson)

03 "High Teens"

04 "A Porsche Shaped Hole"

05 "Swiss Air" (Feat. Emma Anderson)

06 "I Don’t Know How To Sing"

07 "Messengers" (Feat. Verity Susman)

08 "1988"

09 "Motor Boats"

Swallow is out 6/13 via Sonic Cathedral.