Punchbag Announce Debut EP I’m Not Your Punchbag: Hear The Title Track

Earlier this year Mute Records announced that they signed PUNCHBAG, a sibling duo whose previous single "Fuck It" was brilliantly described by my colleague Chris DeVille as "Icona Pop’s 'I Love It' colliding with Basement Jaxx’s 'Where’s Your Head At.'" Today PUNCHBAG have announced their debut EP I'm Not Your Punchbag, out this May, and they're giving us another preview with the title track.

The raging electroclash banger "I'm Not Your Punchbag" was written before PUNCHBAG had even landed on a band name. But after completing the song, Clara and Anders Bach realized it seemed to perfectly capture their ethos: “It comes from a ‘harmless’ small remark made to me at a dinner table once that really cut deep,” Clara says ina. press release. “From this small seed, if you like, the song grew into a kind of anthem for fighting back -- a refusal to let people dump their shit on you.”

Watch the video for "I'm Not Your Punchbag" and see the EP's tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Fuck It"

02 "I'm Not Your Punchbag"

03 "Pretty Youth"

04 "You Used To Be So Sexy"

I'm Not Your Punchbag is out 5/2 via Mute.