Rico Nasty – “On The Low”

Last month, Rico Nasty announced her new album LETHAL and unleashed the edgy anthem “TEETHSUCKER (YEA3X).” Today, the eclectic musician is leaning into pop with the sweet earworm "On The Low."

"I wrote ON THE LOW for the girls," Nasty explains. "It’s been one of my favorite songs on the record, and shows a different side to the album than TEETHSUCKER I think. She’s sweeter and cuter but just as LETHAL!!"

Since the release of the lead single, it was revealed that Nasty will be making her acting debut in the Apple TV+ series Margo’s Got Money Troubles. What can't she do? Hear "On The Low" below.

LETHAL is out 5/16 via Fueled By Ramen.