Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Rico Nasty – “On The Low”

7:05 PM EDT on March 26, 2025

Devin Desouza

Last month, Rico Nasty announced her new album LETHAL and unleashed the edgy anthem “TEETHSUCKER (YEA3X).” Today, the eclectic musician is leaning into pop with the sweet earworm "On The Low."

"I wrote ON THE LOW for the girls," Nasty explains. "It’s been one of my favorite songs on the record, and shows a different side to the album than TEETHSUCKER I think. She’s sweeter and cuter but just as LETHAL!!"

Since the release of the lead single, it was revealed that Nasty will be making her acting debut in the Apple TV+ series Margo’s Got Money Troubles. What can't she do? Hear "On The Low" below.

LETHAL is out 5/16 via Fueled By Ramen.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Steve Aoki Sued Over “Worthless” NFTs

January 12, 2026
New Music

Daphni – “Good Night Baby” & “Talk To Me”

January 12, 2026
New Music

Peaer – “End Of The World”

January 12, 2026
New Music

Jane Remover – “Conversion 2”

January 12, 2026
New Music

Nyxy Nyx – “Devil Hands”

January 12, 2026
New Music

A$AP Rocky – “Helicopter$”

January 12, 2026