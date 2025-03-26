Poppy Ackroyd – “Notes On Water”

During her father's final months, Poppy Ackroyd composed a piano piece for him called "Notes On Water." She turned it into a fully fleshed song, and now she's releasing it along with the stripped-down version.

"Notes On Water" uses her father Norman's artwork on its cover. “‘Notes On Water’ is our first collaboration, an effort to capture moments we have spent together traveling around the British Isles, both on land and at sea," she explains, continuing:

Our journeys have taken us to Orkney and Cape Wrath, as well as more remote destinations like the Skellig Islands and the Outer Hebrides — the most memorable trips were to the Flannan Isles and North Rona — traversing both turbulent oceans and glassy seas. Although we worked in different mediums, we both expressed ourselves through a collection of black ink marks on paper. This project is a celebration of our love for nature and the landscape, for the sea and its birds, but most importantly, for each other. This is the best way I could say "I love you," speaking his language, through our work, which is where we always met. He was so thrilled to do this piece. Even at 86, he was young at heart, still exploring new things. It’s a celebration of his passion, our shared experiences, and the unspoken bond we had through art and music.

Proceeds from "Notes On Water" will go toward the Norman Ackroyd Foundation, which Poppy now oversees as a trustee. Both versions are astonishing, offering different experiences of wonder. Listen below and consider purchasing here.