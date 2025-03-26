Skip to Content
I’m With Her – “Find My Way To You”

7:47 PM EDT on March 26, 2025

Im With Her

|Alysse Gafkjen

In May, I'm With Her will release their sophomore effort Wild And Clear And Blue to follow their 2018 debut See You Around. The folk trio unveiled the lead single "Ancient Light" earlier this month, and now they're back with "Find My Way To You."

The song is partly inspired by when members Sarah Jarosz and Aoife O’Donovan performed a rendition of Bruce Springsteen’s “Open All Night” at the Newport Folk Festival in 2023. O’Donovan explains:

After we covered the Springsteen song, [Sara] Watkins said how she wished I’m With Her had a moment like that — that same kind of forceful duet singing. Over time the chorus to "Find My Way To You" became exactly that, which is a good example of how the three of us send these little psychic messages to each other and it somehow turns into a song.

Listen below.

Wild And Clear And Blue is out on 5/9 via Rounder.

