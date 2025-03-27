Skip to Content
Maren Morris Announces New Album Dreamsicle: Hear “Carry Me Through”

4:15 PM EDT on March 27, 2025

Last year, Maren Morris released the Intermission EP featuring collaborators MUNA, Tobias Jesso Jr., Julia Michaels, and more. Today, she's announcing her new album Dreamsicle.

Dreamsicle includes the five songs of Intermission. Now, she's sharing the Greg Kurstin-produced single "Carry Me Through," a reflective ballad about resilience that leans into her emotive-pop sensibilities. Watch the music video below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Lemonade"
02 "People Still Show Up"
03 "Cry In The Car"
04 "Cut!"
05 "Bed No Breakfast"
06 "Dreamsicle"
07 "I Hope I Never Fall In Love"
08 "Too Good"
09 "Push Me Over"
10 "Because, Of Course"
11 "Grand Bouquet"
12 "This Is How A Woman Leaves"
13 "Carry Me Through"
14 "Holy Smoke"

Dreamsicle is out 5/9 via Columbia. Pre-order it here.

Kirt Barnett

