Stream Ariana Grande’s Deluxe Eternal Sunshine Featuring Six New Tracks

It's been a little over a year since the release of Ariana Grande's latest album Eternal Sunshine, though she never left the news cycle thanks to the eventful press tour for Wicked. Now, the pop star is unveiling the deluxe version, Eternal Sunshine Deluxe: Brighter Days Ahead, featuring six new songs.

Brand-new tracks include “Twilight Zone,” “Warm,” “Dandelion,” “Past Life” and “Hampstead,” in addition to an extended version of the intro track. She also teased an accompanying short film directed by Christian Breslauer, which is now out as well. Stream Eternal Sunshine Deluxe: Brighter Days Ahead and the Brighter Days Ahead short film below.



