Watch Cameron Winter Make His TV Debut With “Drinking Age” On Kimmel

10:23 AM EDT on March 27, 2025

Though the success he's achieved so far as both a soloist and the frontman of Geese might suggest otherwise, Cameron Winter has not been able to legally drink for very long. He sings about being disillusioned with the future on his powerful song "Drinking Age," which he performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live Wednesday night. It was his solo TV debut following Geese's pre-taped performance on Colbert back in 2022.

"Drinking Age" comes from Winter's recent solo album Heavy Metal. He sang and played piano, with a brass quartet joining him. Watch it below.

