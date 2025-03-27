Sheff G Pleads Guilty To Attempted Murder, Gets Five-Year Prison Sentence

In 2023, Manhattan prosecutors announced that they'd charged 32 people in a sweeping 140-count indictment related to gang conspiracies and violence in Brooklyn. Two of the people charged where Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow, two of the most popular rappers in the Brooklyn drill world. At the time, prosecutors claimed that Sheff G, whose real name is Michael Williams, was responsible for funding activities, including shootings, from two allied gangs, the 8 Trey Crips and 9 Ways. They also accused Sheff of coordinating crimes, driving shooters to at least one crime scene, and acting as a getaway driver. Now, Sheff has pleaded guilty to attempted murder and conspiracy, and he's looking at five years in prison.

Fox 5 New York reports that the 26-year-old Sheff G has accepted a court order for five years in prison and an additional five years of post-release supervision. Initially, prosecutors were looking for a 20-year sentence. Seventeen of the other defendants in that indictment have also pleaded guilty. Another 14 cases, including that of Sleepy Hallow, are still pending.

Sheff G did multiple prison stints before breaking into the rap world with the viral 2017 single "No Suburban," one of the first Brooklyn drill tracks to achieve wide exposure. He's since signed with RCA and released projects like last year's Proud Of Myself. Sheff has six gold singles and one platinum; most of them are collaborations with Sleepy Hallow. Last year, Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow appeared at a Donald Trumpy rally in the Bronx, and Fyre Fest founder Billy McFarland claimed that he arranged that meeting.