Watch Ed Sheeran Cover Chappell Roan And Debut New Song In NYC Subway Station For Fallon

Ah, Ed Sheeran. The everyman's pop star. He recently announced that he has a new single coming out April 4 called "Azizam," which he's previewed on his own social media as well as on the big screen at a Knicks game. And where there's something to promote, Jimmy Fallon usually isn't far behind.

One of Fallon's shticks is getting super-famous pop stars to put on disguises and perform with him in the New York City subway, and Sheeran was his latest victim. Together they wore mall goth wigs and beanies and covered Chappell Roan's "Pink Pony Club." Then they took off the disguises to debut "Azizam," which Sheeran wrote with the Swedish-Iranian songwriter ILYA. Sheeran explained on Instagram that ILYA inspired him to make a song with some traditional Persian influence. He wrote:

I love learning about music and different cultures the more I travel and connect with people. It was like opening a door to a completely new and exciting world. I loved how a lot of rhythms, scales, melodies and instruments were different but similar to the Irish trad music I had grown up with. It was showing to me music connects us all, and really is a universal language. This whole album is about being playful, explorative, and celebratory. The song comes out April 4, and it’s really great. Hope you like it too. And thank you to Ilya for introducing me to such a fantastic world and culture.

"Azizan" will be on Sheeran's next album Play, which he hasn't shared the release date for yet. Watch him and Fallon perform "Pink Pony Club" and "Azizan" below.

Azizam in the nyc subway !!! new Ed Sheeran album imminent he’s popping up in random places again @edsheeran pic.twitter.com/vCTk7PE6lA — sydney (@mxddness) March 26, 2025



https://www.instagram.com/reel/DHln8z1CK1X/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading