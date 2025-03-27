Kesha Announces New Album . (PERIOD), Shares T-Pain Collab “Yippee-Ki-Yay”

It's about to get extremely 2010 up in here. Kesha and T-Pain, two of the most dominant hitmakers of the robo-voice Obama era, have teamed up for a brand new song called "Yippee-Ki-Yay." As far as I can tell, it's the first time that these two artists have collaborated, though I must be missing something. It would've been fun to learn that they'd really recorded this song in 2013 and that it was supposed to appear on the soundtrack to A Good Day To Die Hard, but that's not the case. Instead, this is 2025, so Kesha and T-Pain have made a country song together.

"Yippee-Ki-Yay" the lead single from Kesha's upcoming album, which has the annoying-to-type title . (PERIOD). It'll be Kesha's first LP since she finally finished her long, career-stalling legal battle against her former collaborator and label boss Dr. Luke, getting free of Luke's Kemosabe label. Last year, Kesha shared the singles "Joyride" and "Delusional," and she appeared on Charli XCX's "Spring breakers" remix. "Joyride" and "Delusional" both appear on Kesha's album, as does the new T-Pain collab.

Kesha and T-Pain recorded "Yippee-Ki-Yay" with producers Pink Slip and Nova Wav, and it's a fun, cheesy piece of party-up pop-country that could comfortably play after Shaboozey's "Tipsy (A Bar Song)" over some Texas Roadhouse speakers on a Friday night. Kesha is from Nashville, and her mother had some success as a country songwriter. T-Pain has done some novelty country stuff, as well, so this isn't a total left-field bandwagon jump. Anyway, who cares if it is? It's pretty fun. Below, check out "Yippee-Ki-Yay" and the . (PERIOD) tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Freedom"

02 "Joyride"

03 "Yippee-Ki-Yay"

04 "Delusionial"

05 "Red Flag"

06 "Love Forever"

07 "The One"

08 "Boy Crazy"

09 "Glow"

10 "Too Hard"

11 "Cathedral"

Officially, the tracklist has the titles in all-caps, with periods after them, so it's like "FREEDOM." and "JOYRIDE." But it hurts my brain to look at that, so I made an executive decision. Sorry to Kesha's aesthetic proclivities, but we all have to live by a code in this world. . (PERIOD) is out 7/4 -- Independence Day -- on Kesha's own label Kesha Records. She's also got a tour announcement coming up, and I bet those shows will be fun.