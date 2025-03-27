Split Chain Announce Debut Album motionblur: Hear “bored.tired.torn.”

British nu-gazers Split Chain announced their signing to Epitaph in the US last year. In January they shared the nice single "I'm Not Dying To Be Here," and now it turns out that there's a whole album on the way. motionblur is out in July, and another new single called "bored. tired. torn." is out now.

Split Chain describe motionblur as a coming-of-age story, but one that also celebrates how teen angst can lead people towards the fringe communities, music, and other pieces of pop culture in which they find acceptance as they get older. Of today's new song, frontman Bert Martinez-Cowles explains in a press release:

“bored. tired. torn." explores the difficulty and pain of growing up in a broken childhood home. Thematically the song centers on whether or not someone should have to deal with the shit they’re dealt by relatives just because they’re family. The song is a declaration against that, and tries to positively convey the message that nobody has to put up with it just because they’re share blood with the people hurting them. Don’t feel bound to it just because society would expect you to, always make the best decision for yourself regardless of what anybody else makes of it. You’ll be grateful you did.

Check out Zak Pinchin's video for "bored. tired. torn." and see the full motionblur tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Under The Wire"

02 "bored. tired. torn"

03 "I'm Not Dying To Be Here"

04 "Rookie"

05 "who am i?"

06 "SPIT"

07 "greyintheblue"

08 "The Space In Between"

09 "Subside"

10 "Headway"

11 "my mistake..."

motionblur is out 7/11 via Epitaph.