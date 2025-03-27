Watch Teyana Taylor Star Alongside Leonardo DiCaprio In Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another Trailer

Among people who really care about film, the year's most anticipated movie by consensus is Paul Thomas Anderson's new big-budget Thomas Pynchon adaptation One Battle After Another. The movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio, and we learned last year that its cast would also include musicians like R&B singer Teyana Taylor and rapper Junglepussy, as well as Alana Haim, one of the leads of PTA's last effort Licorice Pizza. Anderson's longtime collaborator Jonny Greenwood is scoring the picture, too. Last week, a teaser for the One Battle After Another trailer had film Twitter going nuts. The film's full trailer is here now, and it sure looks like Teyana Taylor is its female lead.

According to Indiwire, One Battle After Another, which is loosely based on the 1997 Pynchon novel Vineland, "stars DiCaprio as a civil rights activist who joins an anti-government group to combat an 'alt-right' white supremacist organization." You might not get much of that from the trailer, which is as elliptical as PTA trailers usually are. The nervous, hectic music sure sounds like it came from Jonny Greenwood's score. I didn't spot Alana Haim or Junglepussy in the trailer. But Teyana Taylor is all over it, and she looks cool as fuck.

One Battle After Another also stars people like Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, Shayna McHale, Wood Harris, and the young Presumed Innocent standout Chase Infiniti. Also, Sean Penn apparently plays a white supremacist leader. It seems likely to be a big breakout moment for Teyana Taylor, who captured a lot of people's hearts in the the 2023 indie film A Thousand And One. Watch the trailer below.

One Battle After Another arrives in theaters 9/26.