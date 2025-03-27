Hear Kamasi Washington, Floating Points, & Bonobo’s Songs From New Anime Series Lazarus

Shinichiro Watanabe is the director of Cowboy Bebop, one of the most popular and impactful anime series of all time. Now he's working on a new anime series for Adult Swim called Lazarus, and he's recruited a impressive roster of musicians to handle its soundtrack, including Floating Points, Kamasi Washington, and Bonobo. The series premieres on April 5, and on April 11, each of those three artists will be sharing their own full soundtrack. You can hear one song from each of them now.

Washington did the Lazarus theme song "Vortex," an upbeat jazzy song with a Japanese city pop sheen. Bonobo enlisted the singer Jacob Lusk on vocals for the dreamy "Dark Will Fall," while the Floating Points track "Dexion" is wordless and dancey. Listen to all three songs and see all three artists' statements about the project below.

