Um, Jennifer? – “Old Grimes”

The buzzy New York DIY duo Um, Jennifer? make slippery-slack indie rock songs about transness, and they refer to their genre as "slut-rock." They'll release their full-length debut Um Comma Jennifer Question Mark next month, and we already posted their song "Delancey." Today, they've got a new single called "Old Grimes." Before you ask, yes, the title is a reference to that Grimes.

"Old Grimes" isn't a song about Grimes; it just takes its title from a chorus line about "listening to old Grimes." Given that there's not too much new Grimes music, they might not have needed to specify, but I get it. The "Old Grimes" video is full of homespun horror-cinema references, to go along with the track's line about "too much Ari Aster." Check it out below.

Um Comma Jennifer Question Mark is out 4/25 on Final Girl.