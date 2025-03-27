Lyrical Lemonade Reveals 2025 Summer Smash Lineup Feat. Young Thug’s First Post-Trial Live Set

Lyrical Lemonade is bringing back its annual hip-hop festival Summer Smash this June 20-22 at SeatGeek Stadium in the Chicago suburb of Bridgeview. (It's where the Chicago Fire used to play back when they were good.) The fest has lined up its usual assortment of Gen-Z-friendly rappers, including headlining sets from Future and the duo of Don Toliver and Yeat, who have a collaborative album on the way. But Summer Smash has also scored a coup by booking what, for now, will be Young Thug's first concert since the end of his historically lengthy trial last Halloween.

Thugger will close out Summer Smash on Sunday night, though onetime (and maybe current?) local hero Chance The Rapper is also listed at the bottom of the poster in one of those "Travis Scott designs the desert" special guest slots. (Thug has already been announced for Germany and Belgium shows in July, but those will be after Summer Smash.) The lineup also has both Sexyy Red and Trippie Redd as well as Chicago locals G Herbo, Saba, and FamousDex. Other noteworthy names on the poster: Lil Yatchy, Soulja Boy, Quavo, Destroy Lonely, Sahbabii, Nav, Ski Mask The Slump God, NLE Choppa, Babytron, Osamason, Lazer Dim 700, Young Nudy, Nettspend, and none other than Insane Clown Posse. Lastly, the popular streamer Plaqueboymax will do his first-ever live set.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 28 at noon CT.