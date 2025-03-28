The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

5

Horse Jumper Of Love - "The Idiot"

Fyodor Dostoevsky's The Idiot opens as protagonist Prince Myshkin heads back home to Russia after spending the past four years being treated for epilepsy in a Swiss clinic. Over the next 600 or so pages, Myshkin attempts to re-integrate himself into society, but his overly idealistic worldview always makes him a bit of an outcast, for better or for worse. Most of us haven't endured four years of inpatient treatment, but a lot of us can relate to the feeling of stumbling back into the real world after a period of time away — whatever "away" means. On Horse Jumper Of Love's new single "The Idiot," inspired in part by the novel, that distance is more mental and emotional than it is physical. "Didn't I take a break from you?/ Wasn't I the idiot?/ Didn't I just stumble in?" vocalist Dimitri Giannopoulos wonders over plodding, contemplative guitars. It's foolish to expect the world to wait for you, Giannopoulos argues. But it's usually not impossible to catch up. —Abby