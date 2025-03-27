Skip to Content
Watch Magdalena Bay Cover David Bowie’s “Ashes To Ashes” For Triple J

7:00 PM EDT on March 27, 2025

Magdalena Bay had a big 2024 with their futuristic sophomore effort Imaginal Disk. The duo made their TV debut on Kimmel and landed at #5 on our list of the best albums of the year. Now they're covering David Bowie for Triple J's Like A Version series.

The band took on Bowie's "Ashes To Ashes" from his 1980 record Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps). "It's kind of one our all-time favorite songs, I would say," Mica Tenenbaum said in the behind-the-scenes video. Matthew Lewin added, "It's a great kind of weird, experimental pop song that I think we took a lot of inspiration from." They also played "Image" from Imaginal Disk; watch the performances below.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=mTN_Hxgaofo
https://youtube.com/watch?v=rD0hunq8zL8
https://youtube.com/watch?v=HDW60XZWUYI

