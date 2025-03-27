Gorillaz Confirm New Album Coming This Year

It's been two years since Gorillaz's latest album, Cracker Island. Since then, the band shared a deluxe version featuring Stevie Nicks, Bad Bunny, Beck, and more. Damon Albarn released The Ballad Of Darren, the first Blur record in eight years. More recently he announced an opera called The Magic Flute II: La Malédiction. Now, he's saying he's also working on the next Gorillaz LP.

In an interview with French publication Les Inrockuptibles posted Tuesday (March 25), he said, "I'm finishing a new Gorillaz album. One opera and one new Gorillaz album seems like enough for 2025! Unless someone accuses me of taking my foot off the gas!"

Jamie Hewlett confirmed the news in an Instagram DM to a fan page, saying, "Yes, the new album is coming out this year."

