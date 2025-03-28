Skip to Content
Kali Uchis – “Sunshine & Rain…”

8:20 PM EDT on March 27, 2025

Earlier this month, Kali Uchis announced her new album Sincerely, the followup to last year's Orquídeas. Now, the R&B singer is unveiling the dreamy lead single "Sunshine & Rain..."

Sincerely will be her debut for Capitol, following their merger with Interscope. “Thank you all for the well-intentioned wishes on this journey, and thank you to my team!” she said about the signing. “I have boundless gratitude for my silent ascent throughout the years and am very much looking forward to what’s next.”

Hear "Sunshine & Rain..." below.

Sincerely is out 5/9 via Capitol.

