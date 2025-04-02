Skip to Content
The Beaches Announce New Album No Hard Feelings: Hear “Last Girls At The Party”

10:18 AM EDT on April 2, 2025

The Beaches have announced a new album to follow 2023's Blame My Ex, which won Rock Album Of The Year at the Juno Awards and was shortlisted for the Polaris Music Prize. No Hard Feelings is slated for release in August, and the Canadian band is offering a taste today with the triumphant lead single and finale, "Last Girls At The Party."

"Last Girls At The Party" is an exuberant, hedonistic anthem about reveling all night. “We’re four crazy girls who like to have fun together, and are literally always the last to leave,” frontperson and bassist Jordan Miller says about the tune, which they debuted live in February in Ontario. No Hard Feelings also contains the previously released tracks "Jocelyn" and "Takes One To Know One." The group also recently took home a trophy from the Juno Awards for Group Of The Year for the second year in a row.

Hear "Last Girls At The Party" below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Can I Call You In The Morning?"
02 "Did I Say Too Much"
03 "Sorry For Your Loss"
04 "Touch Myself"
05 "Fine, Let’s Get Married"
06 "Takes One To Know One"
07 "I Wore You Better"
08 "Dirty Laundry"
09 "Lesbian Of The Year"
10 "Jocelyn"
11 "Last Girls At The Party"

No Hard Feelings is out 8/29 on AWAL. Pre-order it here.

Meg Moon

Read More:

