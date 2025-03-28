Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Stream Orchards’ Invigorating New Album Bicker

1:03 PM EDT on March 28, 2025

Bicker, the new album from Brighton, UK rock band Orchards, is out today. It was the first thing I pressed play on this morning, and it certainly woke me up. Orchards play a vibrant and invigorating form of alt-rock: both poppy and mathy, a bit emo and a bit indie, like After Laughter-era Paramore with a harder edge and a brighter neon sheen.

They recorded Bicker with Jack Wilson of Fickle Friends at his Shoreham home studio, but it sounds impeccable, as if they tracked it in the most expensive studio possible (in a good way). Singer Lucy Evers calls it "the quintessential break up album," adding, "There are sad songs, happy songs, songs of ambivalence and everywhere in between on this record. But it’s back breakingly true. Every word, every note. We mean every one."

When the songs are constructed this tightly and produced with such effervescence, you really feel how much they mean it. Stream Bicker below.

Bicker is out now on Big Scary Monsters.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Jana Horn – “Come On”

January 13, 2026
New Music

Hannah Lew Announces Self-Titled Debut Album: Hear “Another Twilight”

January 13, 2026
New Music

Station Model Violence Announce Self-Titled Debut Album: Hear “Heat”

January 13, 2026
New Music

Katzin – “Nantucket”

January 13, 2026
New Music

Charlotte Cornfield Announces New Album Hurts Like Hell Feat. Feist, Buck Meek, & More: Hear The Title Track

January 13, 2026
News

Nothing – “Toothless Coal”

January 13, 2026