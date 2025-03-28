Stream Orchards’ Invigorating New Album Bicker

Bicker, the new album from Brighton, UK rock band Orchards, is out today. It was the first thing I pressed play on this morning, and it certainly woke me up. Orchards play a vibrant and invigorating form of alt-rock: both poppy and mathy, a bit emo and a bit indie, like After Laughter-era Paramore with a harder edge and a brighter neon sheen.

They recorded Bicker with Jack Wilson of Fickle Friends at his Shoreham home studio, but it sounds impeccable, as if they tracked it in the most expensive studio possible (in a good way). Singer Lucy Evers calls it "the quintessential break up album," adding, "There are sad songs, happy songs, songs of ambivalence and everywhere in between on this record. But it’s back breakingly true. Every word, every note. We mean every one."

When the songs are constructed this tightly and produced with such effervescence, you really feel how much they mean it. Stream Bicker below.

<a href="https://orchardslive.bandcamp.com/album/bicker">Bicker by Orchards</a>

Bicker is out now on Big Scary Monsters.