Pulp & LCD Soundsystem Announce Two Co-Headlining Hollywood Bowl Shows

Pulp and LCD Soundsystem, two bands from the Gen X hipster hall of fame, are playing a pair of big gigs together in LA. The groups have announced two co-headlining shows at the Hollywood Bowl on Sept. 25 and 26. It marks a continuation of the bands' history together, which includes LCD's James Murphy producing Pulp's 2012/2013 comeback single "After You" and Murphy working with the late Steve Mackey on Arcade Fire's Everything Now.

Prospective ticket-buyers can register here for access to a presale that runs from Wednesday, April 2 at 10 a.m. PT through Thursday, April 3 at 10 a.m. PT, though other presales will kick in on April 1, including the AmEx presale. Regular public onsale begins Friday, April 4 at 10 a.m. PT.

The glasses at these shows are going to be so stylish.