Lydia Loveless – “Oklahoma”

In January Lydia Loveless announced plans to record a new song each month for release on Bandcamp, starting with a cover of the Irving Berlin standard "What'll I Do." In February she shared "Accolades," a single billed as part of a project called The Secret Sessions. Presumably the title refers to Secret Studio, the Columbus locale where Loveless works as a recording engineer. But based on a new Instagram post, today's new Secret Sessions track came about far from Ohio.

"Oklahoma" is described as Loveless' March Bandcamp song. "I wrote this song yesterday at the New West office in Athens GA and recorded it sitting on the toilet (lid down) in about five takes," Loveless writes. Also, "Words typed into infernal phone because I left my journal in the van." Per the Bandcamp credits, Loveless "engineered" the track on her iPhone, and then close collaborator John Calvin Abney mixed it. Hear the results below.