Severance Score Gets An Odesza Remix EP: Hear “Entering Lumon”

Odesza are actually a real music group, not just a name on a festival lineup. Yesterday the electronic duo announced a remix of Theodore Shapiro’s Severance score called Music To Refine To.

The show's second season finale aired last week. The EP is called Music To Refine To because the main characters work in Macrodata Refinement, one of the severed departments at Lumon Industries. Last month Apple TV+ released eight hours of Severance background music remixed by Odesza.

Severance star Adam Scott is huge music fan; he’s co-hosted podcasts like U Talkin’ U2 To Me? and U Springin’ Springsteen On My Bean? with Scott Aukerman, convincingly played a Letters To Cleo stan on Parks And Rec, and recently talked about selling merch for Rilo Kiley back in the day. He was even an extra in R.E.M.’s “Drive” video in the early '90s.

Hear "Entering Lumon" from the remix soundtrack below.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=vJjfGq2Tj8c

https://www.instagram.com/p/DHv7q7Soyo2/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

25 yrs ago I was an extra in R.E.M.’s “Drive” video but had never been able to locate myself in it, despite Zapruder-level analysis. Thanks to sharp-eyed RU TALKIN’ R.E.M. RE: ME? listeners, that long national nightmare is over... pic.twitter.com/WSQaG5PZ8L — Adam Scott (@mradamscott) May 4, 2018

Music To Refine To: A Remix Companion To Severance is out 4/4. Pre-order it here.