Watch David Guetta & Sia Perform “Titanium” Live For The First Time At Afrojack’s Ultra Musical Festival Set

11:45 AM EDT on March 29, 2025

Sia and David Guetta have plenty of collaborations together, but 2011's "Titanium" is one of the biggest. On Friday (Mar. 28), the pair performed the hit for the first time at the Ultra Music Festival in Miami during Afrojack's set, as the Dutch DJ helped produce the track.

The EDM festival is celebrating its 25th year. Earlier this month, Sia and David Guetta teamed up for their latest collab, "Beautiful People," which they also performed for the first time on Friday. Watch footage from the night below.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=sltxsGtGa90
https://www.instagram.com/reel/DHxSI26ohCF/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

