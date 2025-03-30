Skip to Content
Watch Frou Frou & Remy Zero Reunite At Garden State 20th Anniversary Concert

12:00 PM EDT on March 30, 2025

Last year was the 20th anniversary of Zach Braff’s directorial debut Garden State and its soundtrack, an album that now feels like a Greatest Hits compilation of 2000s "indie." A bunch of the artists featured on that soundtrack convened for a big benefit show at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles Saturday night, an event that marked Remy Zero’s first performance since 2010 and Frou Frou’s first since 2019.

The Garden State 20th Anniversary Concert promised a performance of each song on the soundtrack (though not necessarily by the same artist who originally recorded it). And so Frou Frou did "Let Go," while Remy Zero did "Fair" and "Save Me." ("Save Me" was better known as the theme song to the 2000s teen drama Smallville.)

The Shins, Iron & Wine, Zero 7, Colin Hay, and Bonnie Somerville were also all there to perform their Garden State songs. Iron & Wine also did Nick Drake's "One Of These Things First," and Laufey took on Coldplay's "Don't Panic." Braff himself introduced the night with a surprise appearance from his costar Natalie Portman.

See some clips below.

Remy Zero performing “Save Me” tonight at the Garden State 20th Anniversary Concert at The Greek Theatre! pic.twitter.com/SNTAPwYU7z

— The House of El (@SuperHouseOfEl) March 30, 2025


https://www.instagram.com/p/DH08EPIJWMe/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading
https://www.instagram.com/reel/DH0gGtORgxz/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading
https://www.instagram.com/reel/DH0YusLRkBp/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

