Bright Eyes & Cursive Share “Recluse I Don’t Have To Love” Mashup

"Omaha, Nebraska -- the home of Warren Buffet, Malcolm X, JoJo Siwa, and Marlon Brando." That's the opening line to the press release of fellow Omahans Bright Eyes and Cursive's new song together. But that's not even the most bizarre part of the press release! The song isn't a new song, per se, but a mashup of the former band's "Lover I Don't Have To Love" and the latter's "The Recluse." It's called "The Recluse I Don't Have To Love."

The idea for the Bright Eyes-Cursive mashup started as an inside joke between the longtime collaborators, when Cursive bassist Matt Maginn's wife Carly pointed out the similarities between the two songs. Now that the two bands are playing shows together, now seemed like the right time to make the joke a reality.

You have to buy "The Recluse I Don't Have To Love" on Bandcamp to hear it, but it's for a good cause. Today is National Trans Day of Visibility, and all proceeds from the song will go to the Poison Oak Project, Bright Eyes' non-profit benefitting LGBTQ+ advocacy organizations. Buy the track here.