Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Porcupine Tree’s Steven Wilson Takes Shots At Playboi Carti After UK Chart Battle

11:58 AM EDT on March 31, 2025

Kevin Westenberg, Curtis Huynh

|Kevin Westenberg, Curtis Huynh

Earlier this month, the UK prog-rocker Steven Wilson, leader of the band Porcupine Tree, released his solo album The Overview. It's got two tracks, and they span about 20 minutes apiece. The LP came out on the same day as Playboi Carti's long-awaited 30-track data-dump Music. According to NME, The Overview was briefly projected to reach #1 on the UK album charts, which would've been quite a coup. It didn't happen. In the end, Music topped the UK chart, and The Overview came in at #3 -- still hugely impressive, considering the nature of the record. Now, Wilson has some words for Carti and for the generation who made him a star.

In a recent interview with The Telegraph, Steven Wilson says, "I’ve been touring around indie record stores, and I’ve yet to meet anyone who’s even heard of Playboi Carti," which probably says more about Wilson than it does about Carti. He goes on: "[Carti's] music is almost the antithesis of mine -- short, minimal, full of the kind of digital sounds you hear on mobile phones. There are no solos, which have completely disappeared from modern music. It’s all about the vocals these days, and it reflects the pace of life we live now. I completely understand why it might be more interesting to 15-year-old kids raised on computer games and TikTok."

Wilson didn't necessarily say all this to settle some score with Playboi Carti. Instead, he seems to be making a larger point about the shorter attention spans of the listening public. Elsewhere in the interview, Wilson claims that tracks like Dire Straits' "Private Investigations," Rod Stewart's "Maggie May," David Bowie's "Sound And Vision," and Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" would not "have a hope in hell today."

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Watch Mr. Bungle Play “Retrovertigo” Live For The First Time In 25 Years

January 17, 2026
News

Watch St. Vincent Join Cate Le Bon For “Always The Same” In New York

January 17, 2026
News

The Waterboys Will Not Be Deterred From Posting AI Slop

January 17, 2026
News

Morrissey Cancels Tomorrow’s Atlanta Show, Gets Cut From New A$AP Rocky Album And Mocked On New Robbie Williams Album

January 16, 2026
News

Best Friends Forever Festival Taking 2026 Off As Venue Becomes Parking Lot

January 16, 2026
News

Ludacris Drops Off MAGA Artists’ Tour After Backlash, Nelly Still On

January 16, 2026