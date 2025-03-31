Suspect In Sauce Walka And Sayso P Shooting Found Dead In Houston

A shooting outside a Westin Hotel in Memphis on March 22 left local rapper Sayso P dead and Houston rapper Sauce Walka hospitalized. Now one of the suspects in the shooting has died too.

On Wednesday, the Memphis Police Department issued a warrant for the arrest of 21-year-old Jayden Dandridge, listing him as a suspect in the Sayso P/Sauce Walka shooting. Today, the department issued an update noting that Dandridge "has been found deceased in Houston, Texas."

The update adds that a second suspect, 22-year-old Kevin Brown, remains at large. Brown has been charged with First-Degree Murder, Attempted First-Degree Murder, Employment of a Firearm during the Commission of a Dangerous Felony, and Theft of property $10,000-$60,000.