Suspect In Sauce Walka And Sayso P Shooting Found Dead In Houston

3:49 PM EDT on March 31, 2025

A shooting outside a Westin Hotel in Memphis on March 22 left local rapper Sayso P dead and Houston rapper Sauce Walka hospitalized. Now one of the suspects in the shooting has died too.

On Wednesday, the Memphis Police Department issued a warrant for the arrest of 21-year-old Jayden Dandridge, listing him as a suspect in the Sayso P/Sauce Walka shooting. Today, the department issued an update noting that Dandridge "has been found deceased in Houston, Texas."

The update adds that a second suspect, 22-year-old Kevin Brown, remains at large. Brown has been charged with First-Degree Murder, Attempted First-Degree Murder, Employment of a Firearm during the Commission of a Dangerous Felony, and Theft of property $10,000-$60,000.

***Investigation Update*** https://t.co/jFeO4ZC3Vc pic.twitter.com/LYgiCIuByu

— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 31, 2025

