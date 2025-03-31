Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Lockstep – “Drag Along”

7:54 PM EDT on March 31, 2025

Nashville's Lockstep formed in 2021 and put out the haunting, grungy EPs Lockstep 1 and Hunger. Today the band is sharing the dark new tune "Drag Along."

The trio told Flood that "Drag Along" “touches on the passage of life and the things left in its wake,” and that existential energy can be heard in the whirlwind of fuzzy, oppressive guitars. Listen below.

TOUR DATES:
04/04 - Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves
04/05 - Austin, TX @ Chess CLub
04/06 - El Paso, TX @ Love Buzz
04/08 - Albuquerque, NM @ Ren’s Den
04/09 - Phoenix, AZ @ Kingdom Boxing
04/10 - San Diego, CA @ Til Two Club
04/11 - Los Angeles, CA @ Gold Diggers
04/12 - San Francisco, CA @ The Knockout
04/14 - Sacramento, CA @ Cafe Colonial
04/15 - Las Vegas, NV @ Swan Dive
04/16 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Church & State
04/17 - Denver, CO @ Skylark Lounge

Matt Matheson

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

The Beaches – “I Ran (So Far Away)” (A Flock Of Seagulls Cover)

January 17, 2026
New Music

Joy Oladokun – “Nothing Comes Easy”

January 16, 2026
New Music

Hayley Williams Covers Her Grandfather Rusty’s Song On New Deluxe Edition

January 16, 2026
New Music

hemlocke springs – “w-w-w-w-w”

January 16, 2026
New Music

Young DC Hardcore Band Posición Unida Release Tough, Energizing New EP Nueva Realidad

January 16, 2026
New Music

How Much Art – “XO”

January 16, 2026