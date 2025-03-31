Lockstep – “Drag Along”

Nashville's Lockstep formed in 2021 and put out the haunting, grungy EPs Lockstep 1 and Hunger. Today the band is sharing the dark new tune "Drag Along."
The trio told Flood that "Drag Along" “touches on the passage of life and the things left in its wake,” and that existential energy can be heard in the whirlwind of fuzzy, oppressive guitars. Listen below.
TOUR DATES:
04/04 - Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves
04/05 - Austin, TX @ Chess CLub
04/06 - El Paso, TX @ Love Buzz
04/08 - Albuquerque, NM @ Ren’s Den
04/09 - Phoenix, AZ @ Kingdom Boxing
04/10 - San Diego, CA @ Til Two Club
04/11 - Los Angeles, CA @ Gold Diggers
04/12 - San Francisco, CA @ The Knockout
04/14 - Sacramento, CA @ Cafe Colonial
04/15 - Las Vegas, NV @ Swan Dive
04/16 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Church & State
04/17 - Denver, CO @ Skylark Lounge