Lockstep – “Drag Along”

Nashville's Lockstep formed in 2021 and put out the haunting, grungy EPs Lockstep 1 and Hunger. Today the band is sharing the dark new tune "Drag Along."

The trio told Flood that "Drag Along" “touches on the passage of life and the things left in its wake,” and that existential energy can be heard in the whirlwind of fuzzy, oppressive guitars. Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

04/04 - Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves

04/05 - Austin, TX @ Chess CLub

04/06 - El Paso, TX @ Love Buzz

04/08 - Albuquerque, NM @ Ren’s Den

04/09 - Phoenix, AZ @ Kingdom Boxing

04/10 - San Diego, CA @ Til Two Club

04/11 - Los Angeles, CA @ Gold Diggers

04/12 - San Francisco, CA @ The Knockout

04/14 - Sacramento, CA @ Cafe Colonial

04/15 - Las Vegas, NV @ Swan Dive

04/16 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Church & State

04/17 - Denver, CO @ Skylark Lounge