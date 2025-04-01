Lily Seabird – “Arrow”

Lily Seabird's new album Trash Mountain arrives on Friday, and the singles — “Trash Mountain (1pm),” “How Far Away,” and “It Was Like You Were Coming To Wake Us Back Up” — have all served as poignant previews. Today, the Burlington-based singer-songwriter is unveiling the enchanting "Arrow."

"This is one of my only love songs," Seabird explains, continuing:

It’s been really fun to play this one in the band and I like how it sounds on the recording, but I also really love to play this song on an acoustic guitar. The whole concept for this music video was hatched from the brain of my pal Noah Lenker, who also directed and edited it! He called me up and when he first told me the concept I thought that it was awesome but definitely ambitious—I just put my faith in him and the magic of the day and we captured it all in a late February afternoon. The video features some puppets my friend Dre let us borrow. The 'puppet world' takes place in my apartment, and the 'fantasy world' is just an hour away in Vermont from where I live.

Watch below.

Trash Mountain is out 4/4 via Lame-O.