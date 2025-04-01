Turnstile Tease New Album And Band Member Via Silver Lake Billboard

Turnstile's return is imminent, and it's about damn time. In 2021, the already-great Baltimore hardcore band jumped up to a new level with the release of Glow On, the sort of mainstream breakthrough that groups from their world don't often attempt. They've done a lot of other things since then. They've played seemingly every big festival on the planet and done big tours with groups like Blink-182. They dropped a remix EP with BADBADNOTGOOD. They contributed a surprise pop-punk anthem to the most recent I Think You Should Leave season. Last year, frontman Brendan Yates, who still plays drums for Trapped Under Ice sometimes, sang a couple of piano duets with Liam Benzvi at Jack Antonoff's annual holiday benefit. There have been rumblings about a new Turnstile album for a long time, and it looks like that album will arrive in a couple of months.

As Turnstile's subreddit points out, Basement and Fiddlehead member Alex Henerey, who sometimes shoots for Turnstile, posted an image of a billboard on his Instagram story. That billboard sits over a shopping center in LA's Silver Lake neighborhood, and it shows an image of the band rocking out with the words NEVER ENOUGH TURNSTILE. Because of that image, we now have confirmation on Turnstile's new lineup. Guitarist Brady Ebert split with the band under somewhat mysterious circumstances in 2022, and a few different touring guitarists have filled in. Meg Mills, a veteran of UK punk and hardcore acts like Big Cheese and Chubby And The Gang, has been playing with Turnstile for a couple of years, and it looks like she's now a full member of the band.

That billboard also includes a date: June 6, 2025. It's not confirmed that Turnstile's next album is called Never Enough, but that's a pretty good title. In that thread, a few Redditors claim that Turnstile shot a video over the weekend and that fans were invited. At least one of them claims that the album is indeed out June 6 and that the first single will arrive April 8.