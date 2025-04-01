Graham Hunt Announces New Album Timeless World Forever: Hear “East Side Screamer”

Graham Hunt caught our ears in late 2023 with Try Not To Laugh, a record we crowned an Album Of The Week. Last month the Wisconsin-based musician announced his signing to Run For Cover with the single "I Just Need Enough"; now he's got a whole album on the way titled Timeless World Forever. That's out in June, and Hunt has shared another new song today called "East Side Screamer."

Timeless World Forever is billed as the final entry in a trilogy that Hunt started with 2022's If You Knew Would You Believe It. The throughline is his surrealist interpretation of his Midwestern home base, as evidenced by today's single: "'East Side Screamer' is a true story about an encounter with a supernatural entity on the east side of Madison, Wisconsin," Hunt explains in a press release.

TRACKLIST:

01 "I Just Need Enough"

02 "East Side Screamer"

03 "Robot World"

04 "Spiritual Problems"

05 "Been There Done That"

06 "Power Object"

07 "Frog In The Shower"

08 "Cave Art"

09 "CRC"

10 "Movie Night"

Timeless World Forever is out 6/13 via Run For Cover.