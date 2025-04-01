Skip to Content
Pet Symmetry Announce New Album Big Symmetry: Hear “Big Mileage”

10:44 AM EDT on April 1, 2025

Pet Symmetry's last few singles have all hinted at something big to come: "Big Island," "Big Steve," and "Big Engagement." Today the emo supergroup of Evan Weiss (Into It. Over It.), Marcus Nuccio (Ratboys), and Erik Czaja (Dowsing) have shared another new song called "Big Mileage," which serves as the proper lead single to their upcoming album. You're never gonna believe this, but it's called Big Symmetry.

Simply put, Big Symmetry is an album about love, whether that be the love the Pet Symmetry boys share with each other, their respective partners, or other objects of their affection. "Big Mileage," for example, is about Vanessa The Van, the dearly departed automobile that took Pet Symmetry across many a state line. (It's also the second song I've heard in the past year about a van named Vanessa.) Weiss says in a press release:

I feel a special connection to my cars. I’ve written several songs about all of them throughout the years. Vanessa The Van was one of the best vehicles I had ever owned. It took me all around the United States and Canada for 10 years. 350K miles. Never acted up. Always reliable. Always good to the band. Always safe. Finally it came time to sell it and I was frankly heartbroken but knew it was time. This song is about letting go of the ones you love.

Watch the video for "Big Mileage" and see the very big tracklist for Big Symmetry below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Big Symmetry"
02 "Big Engagement"
03 "Big Wish"
04 "Big Island"
05 "Big Diamonds"
06 "Big Steve"
07 "Big Water Cooler"
08 "Big Barker"
09 "Big Opportunity"
10 "Big Mileage"
11 "Big Guilt Trip"
12 "Big Doink"

Big Symmetry is out 5/2 via Storm Chaser LTD/Asian Man.

Sam Porter

