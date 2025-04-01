Fifteen years ago, rave superstar Skrillex launched his Atlantic imprint OWSLA. Back then, it wasn't necessarily obvious that Skrillex would stick around as something other than a faddish bass-drop specialist. Since then, however, Skrillex has pushed his sound in a bunch of different directions, working on giant pop hits and on experimental dance workouts. He's lately been building up to his final album on OWSLA, and that LP has now arrived. It's called Fuck U Skrillex You Think Ur Andy Warhol But Ur Not!! <3, and the title comes from the supposedly-real graffiti left by an anonymous prankster. Skrillex gave the LP an early surprise release by sending Dropbox links out to all the people on his mailing list, but it's already on streaming, so it can't have been that unplanned.

Fuck U Skrillex You Think Ur Andy Warhol But Ur Not!! <3 follows Quest For Fire and Don't Get Too Close, the two surprise albums that Skrillex released a day apart in 2023. On those LPs, Skrillex collaborated with big names like Justin Bieber, Missy Elliott, Chief Keef, and Yung Lean. On first listen, Fuck U Skrillex is a more dancefloor-centric release, and it takes Skrillex back to his playful dubstep roots. But there are plenty of collaborators on this one, as well. Collaborators include 100 gecs' Dylan Brady, Sigur Rós' Jónsi, Boys Noize, Starrah, Zacari, Joker, and Varg2™. There are also lots of fake Trapaholics drops and hints that Sonny Moore is ready to retire the Skrillex name. The album has 34 tracks, but most of them are crazy short. Stream the album below.

i live a few houses away from Skrillex and someone graffitied this near his place lmfaooo pic.twitter.com/wojo4BeeAA — Tam Yajia (@DancesWithTamis) September 2, 2020

Fuck U Skrillex You Think Ur Andy Warhol But Ur Not!! <3 is out now on OWSLA/Atlantic.