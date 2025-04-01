Skip to Content
Kendrick Lamar’s Movie With South Park Creators Pushed Back To 2026

2:30 PM EDT on April 1, 2025

More than three years ago, back before Mr. Morale even, we learned that Kendrick Lamar was making a movie with the South Park guys. The superstar rapper's film with Matt Stone and Trey Parker, we were told, is based on a script by Vernon Chatman — which Paramount Pictures film chief Brian Robbins has since called "one of the funniest and most original scripts we’ve ever read." We also learned that the movie "will depict the past and present coming to a head when a young black man who is interning as a slave reenactor at a living history museum discovers that his white girlfriend's ancestors once owned his."

That K.Dot/South Park team-up was supposed to be coming out July 4 of this year, but now it's been pushed back. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie — title still under wraps — will now premiere on March 20, 2026. The reason for the delay: The movie's star producers are too busy to effectively promote it this year. Kendrick, as you may know, is embarking upon a stadium tour with SZA. Stone and Parker are reportedly tied up with South Park duties. I don't know much about the intricacies of their schedule, but it does seem like Kendrick will be a lot more freed up in 2026. So we wait.

