Triathalon – “Down”

The first quarter of 2025 is over, and my favorite song from those three months might just be Triathalon's transcendent Funeral Music lead single "RIP." The New York trio is toning things down with their new preview "Down," but it's still got their atmospheric sound and subtle groove.

“Everything really changed last minute before turning the album in when Chad [Chilton] completely replaced the drums creating a new and refreshing change in tempo and overall feeling,” frontman Adam Intrator says. “This altered the song as a whole and soon we decided to add an 80s metal distorted guitar tone over the whole song. It went from a very sleepy, casual demo to a very electric pop/rock anthem.”

He adds, “‘Down’ is about grieving those you felt would be forever in your orbit and coming to terms with them causing more sadness than joy.”

Watch the moody "Down" music video directed by Jared Malik Royal below.

Funeral Music is out 5/16 via Lex Records.