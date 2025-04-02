William Tyler – “Anima Hotel”

In February, William Tyler announced his new album Time Indefinite and offered a sprawling preview with three tracks stitched together with a cinematic visual. Today, the ambient-guitarist is back with the serene flourish "Anima Hotel."

“Carl Jung used the term anima to refer to the unconscious divine feminine within the man," Tyler says of the song. "So often in romantic love we are seeking both the magical other and if anything, the mirror to align with the different parts of our psyche that we project. I imagine this as kind of like a love song I wrote to different people, all of us having to stay at one of those middle-of-nowhere airport motels awaiting a flight to be rescheduled.”

The tune definitely has the texture of a cosmic liminal space. Hear it below.

Time Indefinite is out 4/25 via Psychic Hotline.