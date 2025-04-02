Allo Darlin’ Share First New Song Nine Years “Tricky Questions”

London-based indie pop band Allo Darlin' announced their breakup in 2016, memorializing their eight-year run with a goodbye single called “Hymn On The 45” an epic farewell show in London. But before too long, they too got bit by the reunion bug, announcing in 2023 they'd be playing a handful of shows in England. Now, Allo Darlin' have released their first new music in almost a decade.

Allo Darlin' vocalist Elizabeth Morris wrote today's new single "Tricky Questions" in the early days of the pandemic in 2020, having left her usual home of London for some extended time in Florence. She explains in a press release:

There’s a piazza, Piazza della Signoria, not far from where I used to live, where the Palazzo Vecchio is. You used to be able to go and walk right up to the sculptures in the Loggia, but I think now they are roped off and a guard watches over them. The city was full of tourists during the day, but after 9pm, they would all go back to their hotels. That’s when the city came alive to me, and it felt like it was just for us. I was really thinking about that place when I wrote this song. I wanted to go back there and soak it all up again. Writing about it helped me feel like I was back there, in a place that is timeless. But of course, more than being about a specific place, this song is really about a relationship and how it makes me feel.

Listen to "Tricky Questions" below.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=_PhknEpD-Sc

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DHwIYZAt-sx/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading