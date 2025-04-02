Rodeo Boys – “Sam’s Song”

Last month the country-inclined Michigan punks Rodeo Boys announced their new album Junior with the fun lead single "All American Man." Today they're back with another one called "Sam's Song," a real scorcher of a revenge anthem.

The backstory of "Sam's Song" is unfortunately not a pleasant one: Vocalist/guitarist Tiff Hannay wrote it from the perspective of their best friend, who was groomed by their eighth grade English teacher for years. Some of the lyrics come straight from that friend's journal entries (with their blessing, of course), and Hannay furiously belts them over upbeat guitar shredding. It feels like a cathartic reclamation of power. Check it out below.

Junior is out 4/25 via Don Giovanni.