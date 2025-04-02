Stream London Hardcore Band Dynamite’s Deeply Satisfying New EP Settle The Score

Last year, the London hardcore band Dynamite released Blow The Bloody Doors Off!, their hugely promising debut EP. UK hardcore luminaries like High Vis' Graham Sayle and Turnstile's Meg Mills made appearances, and Dynamite themselves channeled the spirit of the straight-ahead American youth crew hardcore of the '80s and '90s. That means that Dynamite are reviving a sound that already had a revivalist streak, but they play with such fervor and intensity that it never feels like a copy of a copy. Also, this stuff always hits harder when the person singing has a thick British accent. I honestly don't know why. It just does.

After dropping Blow The Bloody Doors Off!, Dynamite hit the international DIY touring circuit hard. I'm looking forward to seeing them play Richmond's United Blood fest next week, and that won't even be their first time in town. Today, Dynamite follow Blow The Bloody Doors Off! with a new five-song ripper called Settle The Score. There's nothing flashy about this one. It's just eight minutes of classic two-stepper music, delivered with spirit and authority. Hear it below.

<a href="https://schemehardcore.bandcamp.com/album/sch12-nu038-settle-the-score">SCH12/NU038 "Settle The Score" by Dynamite</a>

The Settle The Score EP is out now on Scheme/Northern Unrest.