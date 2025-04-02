New DC Trans Rights Festival Liberation Weekend Announces Lineup

Ekko Astral, one of the Best New Artists of last year, have some great things lined up for 2025 too. Along with the trans rights advocacy collective Gender Liberation Movement, the DC punks have created a new festival in their hometown called Liberation Weekend, billed as "a thrilling sampling of our nation’s most forward-thinking rock and pop acts." It's going down on May 30 and 31, and its lineup is quite promising.

Across stages at both the Black Cat and DC9, Liberation Weekend's first day will host bands like Home Is Where, Pinkshift, Combat, Perennial, and Um, Jennifer?, with a couple of additional artists TBA. The second night will feature the likes of L'Rain, Bartees Strange, Speedy Ortiz, Downtown Boys, and naturally, Ekko Astral themselves. The announcement also promises "a two-floor dance afterparty, complete with hot DJs, live bands, and a variety of stand-up comedy and performance pieces." Sounds like a good time.

All net proceeds will go to Gender Liberation Movement to help fund future events including rallies, demonstrations, and protests in the wake of a dangerous uptick in anti-trans policymaking in the US. Tickets are sold separately for the two venues, and you can buy both via the link here. See the full band lineup below.

LINEUP:

Home Is Where

Pinkshift

Combat

Pretty Bitter

2 Special Secret Artists

Perennial

Zora

Um, Jennifer?

Lecamille

Vanfleet

Pet Wife

Midnight Ecstacy

Tranza Showcase

L'Rain

Bartees Strange

Asher White

Ted Leo

Speedy Ortiz

Downtown Boys

Ekko Astral

Pure Adult

Vaelastrasz

Big Girl

Faith

Void

Locals Only Showcase

Pinky Lemon

Cherub Tree

Massie

Berra