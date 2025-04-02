Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Mark Ronson Hospitalized In DJ Accident

6:08 PM EDT on April 2, 2025

Mark Ronson has been hospitalized after a DJ accident. The legendary producer popped two bicep tendons in the middle of a set, per his Instagram post.

"That time the house PA was so bad that I tried to one-hand turn the stage monitor towards the crowd mid-mix to give them some extra juice," he wrote in the caption of his hospital-bed selfie, in which he offers an assuring thumbs up. "Turns out they weigh more than I thought…Two popped bicep tendons and one finished gig later, here we are, baby! #tornthisway."

The incident comes days after the announcement of his memoir Night People: How To Be A DJ In ’90s New York City, which arrives in September.
https://www.instagram.com/p/DH8t-XcMhY-/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Bruce Springsteen Tells ICE To “Get The Fuck Out Of Minneapolis,” Dedicates Song To Renee Good

January 18, 2026
News

Tucker Zimmerman Dead At 84

January 18, 2026
News

Watch Jehnny Beth Cover David Bowie At British Library Tribute Event

January 18, 2026
News

Watch John Mayer Perform “Ripple” At Bob Weir’s Memorial

January 18, 2026
News

SNL: A$AP Rocky Performs, Joins Sabrina Carpenter & Finn Wolfhard In Snackhomiez

January 18, 2026
News

Watch Mr. Bungle Play “Retrovertigo” Live For The First Time In 25 Years

January 17, 2026