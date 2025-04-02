Mark Ronson Hospitalized In DJ Accident

Mark Ronson has been hospitalized after a DJ accident. The legendary producer popped two bicep tendons in the middle of a set, per his Instagram post.

"That time the house PA was so bad that I tried to one-hand turn the stage monitor towards the crowd mid-mix to give them some extra juice," he wrote in the caption of his hospital-bed selfie, in which he offers an assuring thumbs up. "Turns out they weigh more than I thought…Two popped bicep tendons and one finished gig later, here we are, baby! #tornthisway."

The incident comes days after the announcement of his memoir Night People: How To Be A DJ In ’90s New York City, which arrives in September.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DH8t-XcMhY-/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading